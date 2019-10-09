From grape to glass: How campaign for tax breaks for British vineyards could boost Yorkshire’s alcohol production industry - The Yorkshire Post says

If the campaign to lower duties for small vineyards, launched by Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, is a success, sites here in Yorkshire would be able to take advantage of growing interest in British wine without being hindered by rising tax rates.

Yorkshire MP calls for tax breaks for British vineyards

Yorkshire has a long-established alcohol production industry.

This county has a long-established alcohol production industry, with major breweries, vineyards, gin companies and, as of last weekend, a malt whisky distillery, and any move to support such business should be welcomed. Not only do home-grown wine sales contribute to the economy of this region, and of Britain as a whole, the vineyards also act as tourist attractions, through offering tours, tastings and even overnight stays.

As Mr Hollinrake rightly points out, a decrease in duties could provide the conditions that local vineyards need to expand and in turn enable Yorkshire to play its part in building on Britain’s reputation for wine production on a global scale.