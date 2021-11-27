Gary Speed’s legacy 10 years after tragic death as Leeds United and Sheffield United remember icon – The Yorkshire Post says

Football fans will remember gary Speed this weekend 10 years after his tragic death at the age of 42.

One of the linchpins of Leeds United’s squad who won the Football League in 1991-92 before a successful managerial career that included a stint at Sheffield United, Speed’s death at the age of 42 stunned football.

And while today’s milestone will be an emotional and difficult occasion for his family and friends who clearly struggle, even now, to make sense of the tragic events of November 27, 2011, when Speed took his own life, they can, hopefully, draw comfort from the increased public awareness about mental health issues. Ten years ago, mental health was still taboo in many spheres of society – including sport.

Now much greater understanding means that there’s far more support in place – the challenge, as always, is reassuring people when they’re at their lowest ebb that it is okay to talk...

Gary Speed in action for Leeds United.

