Give Leeds its missing £25m flood defence money and appoint Minister for Coast and Flooding – The Yorkshire Post says

FIRST the good news. Work is now under way on the next stage of a major scheme to reduce the risk of flooding in Leeds – a legacy of the devastation caused by Storm Eva in 2015.

Kirkstall Road in Leeds was left impassable by the December 2015 floods.

Now the bad news. Leeds City Council is still unsure, despite the now infamous ‘money no object’ promises from David Cameron and other Ministers, whether Government money will be in place to complete the project in its entirety and provide maximum protection to homes and businesses.

And the fact that the Government has gone back on its word – the shortfall is said to be in the region of £25m – gives further credence to The Yorkshire Post’s continuing call for a dedicated Minister for the Coast and Flooding.

River catchment areas need to be viewed in their entirety, not isolation, and the fact that money may not be available for schemes to control the flow of water in the upper reaches of the Aire will compromise new defences that are now being built further downstream.