Good Food Guide accolade for Yorkshire as former Michelin star restuarant The Box Tree put up for sale – The Yorkshire Post says

YORKSHIRE’S growing reputation for fine hospitality is exemplified by this year’s Good Food Guide which includes a mouth watering 14 new entrants from this county.

Testament to the unrivalled quality – and diversity – of the food and drink sector here, and niche marketing campaigns in towns like Malton, it is further proof that customers have never had so much choice.

The Box Treee restaurant in Ilkley has been put up for sale.

And while it is ironic that publication coincides with The Box Tree restaurant in Ilkley, a Yorkshire institution, being put up for sale, this region can claim to be the food capital of Britain.

What is needed now is a concerted campaign by Welcome to Yorkshire and others to promote the region’s hotels, restaurants and pubs to new audiences nationally and internationally. Not only do they make a significant financial contribution to economy, but their support for local farmers and food producers makes this a ‘win, win’ for the county if this unique opportunity can be maximised.