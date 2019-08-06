Government must work quickly to secure best trade deals for Britain after Brexit - The Yorkshire Post says

PRESSURE is mounting on the Government to look beyond the party political dimension of Brexit and focus on securing the best trade deals for Britain. After all, it was a central claim of the victorious leave campaign that our country would be better off outside the EU.

Now is the time to ensure that is the case. It has been pointed out by figures across the political spectrum that whatever position people took in the 2016 referendum, nobody was voting to be worse off.

What trade deals will be in place for post-Brexit? Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Increased prosperity for Britain via new international trading arrangements was central to the notion of taking back control of the country’s fortunes.

Yet with the clock ticking towards the scheduled October 31 departure date, it is imperative that new deals are struck quickly.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was full of confidence that can be the case as he prepared to travel to the United States, Canada and Mexico yesterday, and it is to be hoped he is successful.

But the warning from former US Treasure Secretary Larry Summers that it is “delusional” for Britain to expect preferential treatment cannot be dismissed lightly. For all President Trump’s warm words about striking deals, he is likely to drive a hard bargain.

Establishing good trading links around the world is essential for Britain’s future, and Baroness Anne McIntosh’s call for ambassadors in key markets to foster them has much to commend it, particularly because it would benefit farming, which is so important to Yorkshire.

The Government must not forget – and should be reminded at every opportunity – of the crucial role agriculture plays not just in the life of rural communities, but in the wider economy. Our farms must be safeguarded from economic shock at all costs, because they are vital to Britain’s ability to feed itself and be self-sufficient.