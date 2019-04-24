GP Taylor: Why Nigel Farage is the only man to save will of the people over Brexit

WELL, Remain finally have the second referendum they so badly wanted. Not that it will be called that, but the EU elections on May 23 will be a referendum in everything but name.

The people of Britain will once again tell the politicians in Westminster that they are sick of them and their double-dealing, weasel ways. I chastise myself for being so stupid to believe that those I had voted to represent me would uphold the democratic will of the people when 17 million said they wanted out of the EU.

GP Taylor has accused Yorkshire MP Yvette Cooper of trying to thwart Brexit.

We have all been let down by the antics of career politicians who have gone back on their word – some would say have lied – and hog-tied Parliament into a Brexit stalemate.

It is my hope that when these Euro Quislings have to face the electorate again, they are dispatched into the outer darkness of political obscurity, never to be seen or heard of again – the arch thwarter of Brexit being our very own Yorkshire MP Yvette Cooper.

The people of Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford clearly voted to Leave. Their wishes should have been supported and not frustrated by a career politician who obviously runs fast and loose with the concept of democracy.

More than 400 MPs were at odds with their constituencies over Brexit. Their local parties should threaten them with deselection should they attempt to bring down the result of the first referendum. It is the actions of turncoat politicians that is causing the worrying schism in our society. Weak leadership from Theresa May has compounded the issue. Britain is in crisis.

Thankfully, like the promise of King Arthur returning from the grave should our country be in peril, history always has a way of giving a figure to lead us in time of crisis.

While all others have bottled under pressure, the only person fit to uphold the will of the people is Nigel Farage.

He may be the ‘Marmite’ politician that you either love or hate, but he is forthright, honest and committed to the cause. Farage has the skin of a rhino that no politician can penetrate.

He is also a very astute man who knows the EU inside out. His enemies may call him a racist, but I personally know this to be totally untrue. Farage may be many things, but racist is not one of them.

Many politicians gave a sigh of relief when he gave up politics believing his job was over. Again, an unbelievable thing for a politician to do, considering so many of them cling on to power even when they have passed their sell by date.

I consider Farage as being the only politician who can deliver the will of the people and the Brexit Party as being the only party worth a vote.

People in Yorkshire have grown tired of being treated like idiots. The political system has failed us miserably. The two-party system is no longer fit for purpose.

The Labour Party has abandoned the working class and the Jewish community, while the Conservatives have abandoned the country, as well as their moral duty, and gone on holiday.

One party is being investigated for racism and the other is so badly divided that even its own MPs are thinking of quitting to join the Brexit Party.

Farage has the ability of saying what many people are thinking and not being frightened to do so.

Quite rightly he said that politics is not working because the politicians serve nothing but their own interests and agendas.

By the way he talks common sense, if I didn’t know better I would say he was a Yorkshireman. Well, we could always adopt him…

It is his grassroots approach that I feel has attracted the 60,000 members who have enlisted since the formation of the party was announced.

Each of these people has paid £25 to join, with a further 40,000 expressing an interest in the party.

No wonder then that both Labour and Tories are desperately worried about the rise of this new force in British politics. People are starting to feel that with Farage and the Brexit Party they are finally having a voice.

What was once thought as being the political norm will soon be overturned. Politics in this country will never be the same again.

The Brexit Party intends to become a significant force in British politics and I believe will field candidates should there be a general election.

Already, the thought of this is worrying some MPs as the groundswell of a people’s revolt starts to take place.

And the Brexit Party will, in my opinion, also be a good thing for Yorkshire.

Regardless of your politics, it gives us all a chance to change a system that has taken us up North for a very long ride.

The pseudo-intellectuals of the Labour Party have looked down their noses at us for far too long and the grandees of the Tories still regard us as their shire serfs.

Things are about to change.

GP Taylor is a writer and broadcaster from Whitby.