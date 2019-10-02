Greater focus on flood prevention needed to protect Yorkshire communities in face of climate change - The Yorkshire Post says

For hundreds of people living in the Yorkshire communities where flood warnings and alerts have been – and in many cases, still are – in place, the start of October has been spent on tenterhooks.

Just two months after flash flooding devastated parts of the region, including agricultural heartlands in the Dales, torrential rain over the past few days has swamped communities and disrupted transport.

Extreme weather has hit communities.

With the weather wreaking havoc on this county once again, its begs the question of whether lessons have actually been learned from such devastating catastrophes as the 2015 Boxing Day floods and the heartache and mental anguish suffered by those who were affected?

This problem is not going to go away – and anyone who denies climate change is defying the science and will almost certainly be held by history to be a fool. The challenges of protecting cities, towns and villages from extreme weather is likely only to become increasingly difficult in the years to come and policy makers need to acknowledge that.

Rather than a hand-to-mouth approach of fire fighting the elements after destruction has been inflicted, there must be a greater focus on flood prevention and adequate defences must be put in place for the many homes and businesses which find themselves at risk.

Yorkshire is well-placed to approach this issue holistically, with farmers among a well-informed community when it comes to land management, and with many people living in fear as forecasters warn of Hurricane Lorenzo bringing further deluges later this week, there really is no time to lose.