Greed and the £300-a-night hotel that led to Thomas Cook’s collapse – David Behrens

There can be few observers of the travel industry who were surprised by the collapse of Thomas Cook. Its auditors, therefore, have some explaining to do.

Its directors certainly seemed to sense what was afoot, pocketing bonuses and wages worth £47m over the past 12 years. Harriet Green, who was in charge for less than 30 months, took home £4.7m plus a shares bonus worth £5.6m, and claimed £80,000 a year to cover her bills at the five-star hotel in London at which she spent her weekdays.

Thomas Cook has ceased trading after failing in a final bid to secure a rescue package from creditors.

This ought to have given the game away. If there is one thing the boss of Thomas Cook ought to have known, it is the price of a hotel room, and it never charged its customers the £300 a night she was paying.

That’s the trouble with bosses. The walls of their boardrooms are lined with so much cant and hypocrisy that they don’t notice the world spinning off in another direction. Christoph Debus, the chief executive of Thomas Cook Airlines, is a case in point. He was filmed on Wednesday grinning like an idiot as he accepted applause from the staff of his German subsidiary, who had been promised six months of financing by Angela Merkel’s government.

The mood among the 9,000 British staff – all of whom now face an uncertain future – was somewhat different. With no public bailout forthcoming, they were the real victims, betrayed by self-serving managers who are unlikely ever to face the consequences of their failure.

Our own Government, demonstrating that outrage and indignation is easy but constructive action harder, expressed similar condemnation of Cook’s bosses but proposed no legislation to address the fallout from incompetent management and corporate greed.

That doesn’t mean it was entirely wrong to have turned down the company’s request for financial support to tide it over the winter. Its problems were systemic, not seasonal. Indeed, it was the second time in a decade that it had stared bankruptcy in the face – though you wouldn’t have known that from Ms Green’s hotel bills.

But though the company did not deserve the handout it wanted, its staff and customers did deserve something from their elected representatives. Ministers could, for instance, have forced the hand of the state-owned RBS bank, which was party to last weekend’s precipitous demand for an extra £200m from the firm.

The Government’s inaction stands in stark contrast to what happened when Clarksons, once Cook’s chief rival, collapsed. It seems like only yesterday but it was 45 years ago – a time when the Costas were still half-built, and when casual continent-hopping was the preserve of the middle classes, not an option for a stag weekend.

Clarksons, a household name in its day, had become part of the charter flight firm Court Line shortly before it went under, stranding 50,000 people on the continent and cancelling the holidays of another 100,000 who had paid and packed their suitcases. No protection scheme was in place for those yet to travel, but the Trade Secretary, Tony Benn, guaranteed them their money back.

He may have been motivated by the upcoming general election – as might our current Business Secretary, Andrea Leadsom – but he kept his word. And the legacy of the debacle was the relatively robust system of guarantees that protects package trips to this day.

It doesn’t protect holidaymakers from sharks, though. No sooner had Thomas Cook pulled up the shutters than its rivals had hiked their prices – reportedly by 400 per cent in some cases. The practical consequences are that parents who had promised their children a half-term trip in a month’s time will find themselves shelling out hundreds of pounds more than they had budgeted, and before they get their ATOL refunds. Those families will feel ill-disposed towards the apparently dispassionate Ms Leadsom come polling day. So much for her assertion three years ago that being a parent made her a better politician.

Thomas Cook invented what it liked to call modern tourism, but its failure lay in not having noticed that tourists themselves had reinvented it. The holiday databases on which they and their rivals relied are open to us all now; we can package our own holidays – and for a lot less than Harriet Green’s 300-quid-a-night hotel.