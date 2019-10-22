Green numberplates will promote cleaner cars if EU symbol becomes superfluous – The Yorkshire Post says

NOW that the EU flag could soon be superfluous to requirements on car number plates, it makes sense – at a time of enhanced environmental awareness and activism – for recognition to be given to zero-emission cars.

As Grant Shapps, the relatively enlightened Transport Secretary, told a committee of MPs last week, the technology exists and the challenge now is convincing motorists and consumers about its economic and environmental merit.

There remain concerns that there are insufficient charging points for electric vehicles.

And while green number plates – or addition of a green dot or symbol to plates – might help to raise awareness, it needs to be part of a far wider package of measures if Britain is to have zero carbon emissions by 2050, the commitment made by Theresa May before she left office.

This will only happen if the car no longer becomes the default mode of transport for the overwhelming majority of families. Yet can Mr Shapps achieve this at a time when only one in two trains here runs on time?