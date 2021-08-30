Halifax Paralympics hero Hannah Cockcroft is pride of region - The Yorkshire Post says

Hannah Cockroft poses with the scoreboard showing her new world record time after winning the Women's 100 metres - T34 final at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. Picture: Tim Goode/PA.

Halifax wheelchair racer Cockroft, 29, picked up the sixth gold medal of her remarkable Paralympic career by powering to T34 100m victory – for the third Games in a row – in a world-record time of 16.39 seconds.

She lowered her own global best by 0.18 seconds at the National Stadium in Tokyo, with compatriot Kare Adenegan in second.

“I honestly didn’t know that time was within me,” said Cockroft, though her fans at home in Yorkshire might beg to differ.

The triumph moved her a step closer to surpassing the 11 Paralympic medals that Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson won between 1992 and 2004 – and she can set her sights on closing that gap further in the 800m final on Saturday.

The sportswoman has a social conscience too, having appeared in The Yorkshire Post to highlight inadequacies in everyday disability access provisions.

How proud this region can be of her.