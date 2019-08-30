Heartbeats of the Heartbeat line honoured by North Yorkshire Moors Railway for 50 years golden service – The Yorkshire Post says

NOT only is the North Yorkshire Moors Railway one of this region’s most popular tourism attractions but it formed the backdrop to countless episodes of Heartbeat, the long-running ITV police drama which was filmed in the village of Goathland.

However this was only made possible by the amateur rail enthusiasts who continue to pull out all the stops along this iconic route after the cessation of train services between Malton and Whitby fell victim to the short-sighted Beeching cuts more than half a century ago.

A steam train pulls into Goathland Station - volunteers are integral to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

These include 10 volunteers who have been working on the railway since trains started running between Pickering and Grosmont in 1969 in the aftermath of a successful campaign.

Now saluted by the NYMR team for their dedication, they deserve to be respected and cherished as the heartbeat – and very essence – of Heartbeat country. If only the rest of the rail network enjoyed such exemplary service...