Hello my name is Boris Johnson and I’m here to pay tribute to Yorkshire heroine Dr Kate Granger – The Yorkshire Post says

EVEN though the Prime Minister needs no introduction, it was both poignant – and appropriate – that he should sport a name badge declaring ‘Hello, my name is...Boris Johnson’ when he visited a NHS hospital.

For, while the PM’s presence will, inevitably, have sent the blood pressure of some patients, and staff, soaring, Mr Johnson did – unlike many VIP visitors – follow hygiene protocols by tucking his tie into his shirt.

Dr Kate Granger inspired the #Hellomynameis.... campaign in the NHS.

And, by wearing his badge so prominently, Mr Johnson was honouring the memory of the inspirational Yorkshire doctor, Kate Granger, who pioneered the #hellomynameis campaign on social media to encourage healthcare staff to introduce themselves to patients.

Though it is three years since the geriatrician, fundraiser and campaigner died from cancer at the tragically young age of 34, it is a tribute to her work that the most famous – or should that be infamous? – politician in Britain has now chosen to heed her extraordinary example.