Heroes to the last as Chelsea Pensioners prepare for D-Day tribute – The Yorkshire Post says

THE poignancy is already palpable as a handful of Chelsea Pensioners, resplendent in their vivid red tunics, prepare to mark next month’s 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Even though the number of veterans who survived the Normandy landings is much diminished as time catches up with them, their presence at commemorative events here – and in northern France – will be another evocative reminder of the human sacrifices made in the name of freedom.

And it is their personal recollections, expressed so eloquently, which should set the tone for the poignant memorial rather than the debate about President Donald Trump’s state visit here to coincide with the occasion.