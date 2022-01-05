Hidden gems highlight Yorkshire tourism again - The Yorkshire Post says

Malham Cove. Picture: Marisa Cashill.

Malham and Hawes in the Yorkshire Dales, Flamborough Head, Skipton Castle and the Peak District’s Ladybower Reservoir (just over the border in Derbyshire but near to Sheffield) all got picked in the survey commissioned by Sykes Holiday Cottages, while Iona Island in the Inner Hebrides topped the chart.

York Minster – which in 2019 welcomed 706,484 worshippers and visitors – was also described as an “underrated attraction”.

Sykes’s blogger Brittany Lange tells of the “astounding views” of Janet’s Foss at Malham and talks up its role in blockbuster Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, while Flamborough Head is a “coastal oasis” offering sights of puffins and seals.