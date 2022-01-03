High hopes for motor neurone disease centre in Rob Burrow's name - The Yorkshire Post says

Kevin Sinfield, with Rob Burrow (left), is interviewed at Headingley Stadum after completing the Extra Mile Challenge from Leicester to Leeds on November 23, 2021. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

The facility, for which £5m is needed, is to be named after Burrow, who lives with MND but whose positivity in the face of the incurable disease has captured hearts across Yorkshire and the UK.

Leeds’ current MND facilities, in Seacroft, are in early 20th century buildings which are no longer fit for purpose and not suitable for modern equipment and mobility aids.

Some 40 people are referred to the centre each year, so a new facility would be invaluable to those living with the disease and their loved ones, who also go through so much.

A date has not yet been set for building the new centre and talks to decide its exact location are continuing, but Burrow wants it to be a “calming and tranquil sanctuary”.

His former Rhinos teammate Kevin Sinfield ran 101 miles in 24 hours in November to raise funds for the centre, culminating in an emotional finish where Burrow cheered him on at Headingley Stadium – the very definition of community spirit, and of friendship.

Those diagnosed with MND face life-limiting circumstances that alter the way they walk, talk, eat, drink and breathe.