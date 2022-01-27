Holocaust Memorial Day: Why we remember and reflect – The Yorkshire Post says

People take photos as they enter the Sachsenhausen Nazi death camp through the gate with the phrase 'Arbeit macht frei' (work sets you free), in Oranienburg, about 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of Berlin ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day.

This is a poignant day that continues to grow in significance and symbolism as this region shows solidarity with all those families who have lost ancestors to genocide – and victims of more recent conflicts which remain a scar on global peace.

And Yorkshire’s tribute is defined by the Star of David being outlined in candles on the floor of York Minster’s ancient Chapter House to remember the Holocaust and comfort all those who suffer from anti-Semitism – and all other forms of racism – which shame us all.

As such, the simple act of remembrance and reflection has never been more important if the pain of the past and present is to be honoured and lead to a more peaceful future.