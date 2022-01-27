Holocaust Memorial Day: Why we remember and reflect – The Yorkshire Post says

This is a poignant day that continues to grow in significance and symbolism as this region shows solidarity with all those families who have lost ancestors to genocide – and victims of more recent conflicts which remain a scar on global peace.
And Yorkshire’s tribute is defined by the Star of David being outlined in candles on the floor of York Minster’s ancient Chapter House to remember the Holocaust and comfort all those who suffer from anti-Semitism – and all other forms of racism – which shame us all.
As such, the simple act of remembrance and reflection has never been more important if the pain of the past and present is to be honoured and lead to a more peaceful future.
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.