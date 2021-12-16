House of Fraser redevelopment decision in Leeds is litmus test for high streets – The Yorkshire Post says

A telling reminder that this remains a perilous time for so many high streets, and iconic stores, the new planning application is also significant because of the acceptance that flats, and not shops, should be developed on the landmark Briggate site.

But the handling of this development is also a litmus test for the regeneration of town and city centres across Yorkshire, and beyond, as they look to breathe new life into high streets by finding viable new uses for former shops. And while new housing is a sensible approach, the question is achieving this balance so noise from revellers – the night-time economy in Leeds is worth tens of millions of pounds to the city each year – does not disturb future residents of the former House of Fraser.