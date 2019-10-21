How a prostate cancer test saved my life – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Quarrie, Lynden Way, Holgate, York.

YOU published an article (Life & Style, October 16) about TV presenter Bill Turnbull and his life with cancer.

He made the classic error of so many men – not being prepared to go and see the GP and be tested for signs of cancer, even when he had symptoms. In England a man dies every 45 minutes from prostate cancer but this need not happen. In 2006, two of my friends were diagnosed as having cancer which had spread, like Bill’s. Although not suffering any ailments, I went for a test – I was 59 at the time – and it proved positive. I had prostate cancer.

I was offered three different kinds of treatment. I chose the full operation and, on June 6, had my operation in York Hospital under the surgeon Mr Stower. All went very well, no pain, no secondary infections, no side effects and, after six weeks of complete rest, was back at work. The treatment I received from every member of the NHS and hospital staff was superb. I have had regular tests since and, so far, there has been no trace of any more cancers.

I still umpire at hockey and cricket, aged 73. I have urged so many people to go for that test – it is so worth it! If the hospital find the disease early enough they can cure you.