How Boris Johnson is an embarrassment to Queen on historic Platinum Jubilee milestone – The Yorkshire Post says

This was Boris Johnson when asked by the Queen to forma government in July 2019 after succeeding Theresa May.

That much is clear at the end of another tumultuous week that saw Boris Johnson shamed by Sue Gray’s report into Downing Street’s parties in lockdown – one of which occurred on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral when the Queen mourned alone – before he brought Parliament, and politics, into disrepute with his slanderous slur against Sir Keir Starmer.

And while Mr Johnson’s longstanding advisor and ally Munira Mirza was principled enough to quit over the Tory leader’s “inappropriate and partisan” smear involving Jimmy Savile and subsequent non-apology – her resignation coming ahead of a clearout of Downing Street staff over ‘partygate’ – this does not extend to Yorkshire’s Tory MPs.

The Queen and Boris Johnson at Windsor Castle last October.

For while some, notably Rishi Sunak, David Davis, Julian Smith, Kevin Hollinrake and Julian Sturdy, have been critical to varying degrees about Mr Johnson’s integrity and propriety, not one of the region’s 26 Conservative MPs has confirmed publicly that they have submitted a letter requesting a vote of no confidence in their leader.

Meanwhile the near-silence of many suggests that they countenance Mr Johnson’s misconduct in office and deliberate lies, all while Ministers now find it near-impossible to make policy announcements, and undertake interviews on key issues, without being asked to defend the indefensible – Boris Johnson.

