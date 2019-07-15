How clever use of technology can help care of the vulnerable - The Yorkshire Post says

THE crisis in social care is one of the most pressing problems facing Britain, with a shortage of funding leaving some of the most vulnerable people in our society at risk of not getting the help they need.

If this is to be tackled, it will require not only an increased level of spending, but also new ways of thinking about how support can be delivered effectively to those who need it.

Today’s report by the learning disabilities charity HfT offers one way forward. By increased use of technology there are manifold ways we can enable people to live independently.

This is an approach that should be embraced, and whilst not a complete solution in itself, one which in tandem with a package of other measures offers the prospect for improving the lives of people requiring care.

But ultimately, technology can only make a difference for the better if it is used as part of a properly funded social care strategy.