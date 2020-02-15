How coming up with ideas for writing has parallels with postal delivery - Ian McMillan

Years ago you would send for something in the post and it would either arrive or it wouldn’t.

You’d be sitting in the house and there would be a knock on the door and the thing you’d sent off for would be there, carried by a postman.

There was something special about a delivery, something exciting about the postman opening the garden gate and striding up the path being the culmination of a process that began with cutting out a coupon from a magazine and posting it off with a cheque or a postal order to a mystery address that often involved a PO box number in a faraway place like (for us Darfield lads) Hastings or the Isle of Skye.

Then there was the wait, hanging around by the front door in case there was a knock that wasn’t the milkman or the credit draper or Mrs White from next door. Sometimes there was no knock, of course; sometimes the item you’d sent for remained undelivered, a symbol of unfulfilled hope.

This often happened to me when I was young because I had a craze for sending off for things from the back pages of American comics, much against my mam and dad’s better judgement. They would reluctantly allow me to spend my pocket money on an International Money Order just to send for some X-ray glasses or a Frankenstein mask (One Size Fits All). They would keep telling me that it would never arrive and I refused to believe them and there would be tears and a tantrum or two and I would take up residence by the letterbox and of course the X-ray glasses would never arrive because, as my dad said, not realising he’d made a joke, the people in America could see right through me.

Nowadays you can track your package from the moment it leaves the depot until the second it is safely in your eager hands. You can get a text from the driver telling you he is 17 (not 16 or 15) minutes away so you know you’ve got time to nip to the shop before he arrives and if by some chance he does come while you’re out, he’ll put the parcel in your safe place.

What got me thinking about the changing face of deliveries was the way that, when you’re a writer, an idea can sometimes be tracked from the back of your brain to the front and from there via the keyboard to the printed page, and sometimes the idea just appears from nowhere, giving no hint of the long voyage it might have taken to get to your safe place.

Although I prefer the detectable and trackable parcels that we get these days, in terms of ideas I prefer the ones that just sneak up on you via routes that can’t be mapped and even if you could map them, you wouldn’t want to.

If I know where my ideas come from then they lose their power, like One Size Fits All Frankenstein masks that just aren’t scary any more.