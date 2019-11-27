How Gary Rhodes and high profile chefs James Martin, Rick Stein and Ainsley Harriott boosted Yorkshire's food scene - The Yorkshire Post says

THE warm tributes paid to the late celebrity chef Gary Rhodes are testament not only to his personal qualities but to the culture of excellence in cooking he helped to inspire which has transformed Yorkshire’s food scene.

Without the prominence he and other high-profile chefs such as Yorkshire’s own James Martin, Ainsley Harriott and Rick Stein gave to fine dining, the boom that has made our region one of the country’s great food destinations may not have been the outstanding success that it is.

TV chef Gary Rhodes. Photo: Georgie Gillard/PA Wire

Not only are we one of the country’s largest food-producing areas, we are one of its best, as well as being home to a brilliant and diverse selection of restaurants. This has been brought about by hard work, imagination and culinary flair.

It is cause for celebration, and so is the legacy of Gary Rhodes, who with his television colleagues helped to inspire a passion for food.

