How Goverment’s response to Thomas Cook collapse emboldens Jeremy Corbyn’s anti-capitalist rhetoric – The Yorkshire Post says

EVEN THOUGH the Government moved swiftly to start repatriating holiday-makers left stranded by the collapse of Thomas Cook, the rest of its response leaves much to be desired.

Unlike the German government which has provided six months of financing, worth £350m, to save the airline Condor, a subsidiary of the travel operator, Ministers here appear to have done little to save the 21,000 jobs being lost in the UK – presumably they have been too distracted by Brexit.

Thomas Cook passengers queue for information at an airport on the holidya island of Corfu.

And they have certainly been supine in the face of growing anger at how Thomas Cook’s directors accrued bonuses and wages worth £47m over the past 12 years – all while the operator’s auditors expressed no major concerns. Yet, while the executives responsible are unlikely to suffer any hardship, the same cannot be said of their former staff, or all those customers, who have been left out of pocket by the firm’s collapse.

This anger is being compounded by bemusement at the non-response of Andrea Leadsom, the Business Secretary, who either does not know what to do or does not sufficiently care about the plight of the innocent individuals involved.

Could the Government have prevented the closure of Thomas Cook and branches like this store in Leeds?

As Tory MP Robert Halfon, chair of the Education Select Committee, pointed out, all this will be grist to Jeremy Corbyn’s anti-capitalist rhetoric unless the Conservatives, supposedly the party of business and aspiration, can find satisfactory answers to very probing questions about a corporate failure which has resulted in taxpayers’ money being used to pay for the compensation, flights and insurance of Thomas Cook customers.

Travel firm Thomas Cook went into liquidation early on Monday.