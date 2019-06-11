How HS2 will Power Up The North if I become PM – Jeremy Hunt

AS an entrepreneur I want to fire up the British economy and make us the best place in Europe to do business. We can only do that if we turbo-charge economic growth right across the country.

So as well as cutting corporation tax to 12.5 per cent and increasing the annual investment allowance to £5m, I will back and deliver HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail.

Connecting the great cities of the North is crucial so that the original vision for the Northern Powerhouse, to create a single, joined-up market and labour force, becomes a reality. It’s also essential for rebalancing the economy so that it delivers for every one of us.

I also have plans to deliver 1.5 million additional new homes for young people, speed up the roll-out of ultra-fast broadband to every home and produce a long-term education plan that will focus on the 50 per cent of people who do not go to university.

These will address some of the challenges that brilliant newspapers across the North of England have identified. I will start with the funding and proposals to abolish illiteracy and pledge that all young people will leave the education system able to get a well-paid job.

Devolution is another important part of the jigsaw. I was proud during my time running the NHS to devolve health and social care responsibilities to Manchester. We must and will go further.

Taken together, my policies will mean the North’s fantastic business community has the digital and transport infrastructure it needs to thrive, Europe’s most competitive tax environment and a highly skilled workforce.

Jeremy Hunt is the Foreign Secretary and a Tory leadership contender.