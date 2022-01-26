How many museums does Bradford, the birthplace of David Hockney, need? – The Yorkshire Post says

Artist David Hockney was born in Bradford.

However, as it explores the idea of creating a new museum to tell Bradford’s own story, and place in history, the city’s leadership needs to reconcile a fundamental question.

Can the expense of a new museum be justified – or should any new funding be devoted to upgrading existing council-run attractions and collaborating with the National Science and Media Museum which does not come under the auspices of the local authority?

This conundrum is not exlusive to Bradford, a city which has a unique selling point as the birthplace of the artist David Hockney.

Should a new museum be opened in Bradford?

This conundrum is not exlusive to Bradford. Yet the fact that the council has now been stripped of its children’s services and social care remit in the wake of the senseless murder of toddler Star Hobson makes this decision even harder to reconcile to the satisfaction of all.