How Remembrance plays a significant role in keeping war stories alive across generations - The Yorkshire Post says

With each passing year, the importance of Remembrance becomes only more apparent.

As more war stories from a generation that lived through the horrors of global conflict in a past getting ever more distant are lost to the grips of time, stopping to pause and pay respect to those who have served to defend our democratic freedoms and way of life takes on a renewed significance.

The Prince of Wales during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall.Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Yesterday, the Royal Family led the nation in remembering the courage, sacrifice and collaboration of those who have stood shoulder to shoulder to protect this country in all periods of conflict, past and present.

This heartening show of unity is now more than just a dedicated time to honour those who have fallen and the veterans and service men and women still with us today.

It is also a vital opportunity to share with today’s generations the stories from two world wars that inevitably now feel much more distant.