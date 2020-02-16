How the flooded communities of the Calder Valley were failed – David Behrens

It was impossible not to hear the clunk on Wednesday morning of Theresa Villiers clumsily locking the stable door, three days after the horse had bolted,

The former Environment Secretary probably already knew she would be packing her ministerial bags, as she pitched up in Hebden Bridge to assure the victims of the second serious flood in four years that she was doing all he could to help.

Hebden Bridge was one of the worst-affected by the floods

No-one believed her, and with good reason.

Only the previous day, Dan Jarvis, metro mayor of the Sheffield City Region, had gone over her head and complained to the Prime Minister that three months after the floods in his part of the county, she had still not responded to demands for an emergency summit. Her department, Mr Jarvis said, had simply failed to engage with the community.

Why Yorkshire communities should get the same protections from flooding risks as London and South-East - Jayne Dowle

It was a truth that resonated right across the Calder Valley, where resignation to the destructive power of nature had given way to anger at the failure of any public body to provide adequate protection.

The Environment Agency in particular emerged from the weekend deluge covered in more effluent than all the streets in the West Riding. This outfit – which until Thursday was answerable ultimately to Ms Villiers – is what the Government calls an “executive non-departmental public body”, which is civil servant speak for “blame someone else”.

It has been responsible for building a new barrier wall in the Calder village of Mytholmroyd, which was not only unfinished when the rains came on Sunday but had been left with a gaping hole while an old section of stonework awaited replacement by a new one.

Even a rudimentary knowledge of project management would have dictated that this should not have been done at the height of winter, especially when everyone knew a storm was coming. As it was, the residents were literally defenceless, and it was heartbreaking to see so many of them reduced to clearing out their homes yet again, abandoning their ruined possessions to the rubbish heap.

Yorkshire’s flood-hit residents hit out at ‘miserable’ failure of defences as Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers visits region

The Calder Valley was not the only part of Yorkshire to feel the effects of Storm Ciara; parts of the Dales were also swamped by flood water, just six months after the similar devastation of last summer.

But as I trudged through the silted sidewalks of Hebden Bridge, what struck me most about this particular corner of the county was the way in which flooding had permeated everyday life. There have been three since 2012 – a once-in-a-century occurrence, it was said then – and where other districts have burglar deterrents on the shop doors, here they have water repellents.

This is a town that has long been different. You could buy muesli here back in the 1970s, when most of us thought it Bohemian to put raisins in our breakfast. But the sirens that wailed eerily through the streets on Sunday belonged to an earlier age altogether. This was the sound of wartime, of air raids and of rushing to shelter. Surely our ability to protect communities from incoming danger should have improved since the 1940s.

The Environment Agency will likely have to answer for its actions eventually in a civil court, but the events of the last days and weeks – in Downing Street as well as the Calder Valley – have already demonstrated that the complacency and condescension that has characterised official business for as long as anyone can remember, is no longer being tolerated.

Storm Ciara brings out best and worst in people – The Yorkshire Post comment

In the two months since the election, we have seen several instances of an enforced change of gear. Northern Rail was summarily dismissed, the impasse of HS2 brought to a close, and we got Brexit done. Though some of the outcomes were questionable, the new pace is incontrovertible, and the same urgency must now be brought to mitigating the effects of climate change and defending communities against its worst extremes.

In Wakefield, the council has seized the moment by striking what may turn out to be a Faustian bargain with Extinction Rebellion – the climate protest group that brings cities to a standstill by blockading the streets. Wakefield may regret this, for while the message is sound, the messenger is not.

But at least they’re doing something. In the Calder Valley, they can only dream of such decisiveness.