How to help save lives this Christmas as negative lateral flow test becomes gift of love – The Yorkshire Post says

He said that the best gift of all over this festive season will be “a negative lateral flow test” before people gather with elderly relatives or the clinically vulnerable as the Omicron variant of Covid takes hold.

Helping to save lives is also indicative of the type of civic responsibility that has become self-evident across Yorkshire as families alter their own yuletide plans accordingly rather than wait for any firmer political lead.

The Covid pandemic is the inauspicious backdrop to a second successive Christmas when small acts of kindness, as expressed so eloquently by the Archbishop of York in The Yorkshire Post, will matter more than ever.

However there is another present that will mean the world to so many people in this annual season of goodwill and that is those acts of spontaneous kindness for which The Yorkshire Post’s readers, and this county, are renowned.

After all, it is the type of gestures, set out so eloquently in the Archbishop of York’s Christmas message, which will make a difference to the vulnerable, lonely and those isolating through no fault of their own. One phone call is all that it can take.

Such kindness also extends to this county again showing its respect for beleaguered NHS staff now on a war footing after a 38 per cent rise in staff absenteeism due to Covid, and all other frontline workers putting duty before family from looking after those Covid patients requiring intensive care to the smooth operation of testing protocols and rollout of booster vaccines.

They all know, from past experience, that Covid will not respect Christmas and Omicron will become even more prevalent if families do let their guard down after another desperately difficult 12 months for so many. And while Britain is far better placed than a year ago thanks to the vaccine programme and new medical insight, this is not a time for complacency if 2022 is to be a happier, healthier and kinder year for all.

