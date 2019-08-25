HS2 budget could be better spent on lower taxes – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Dr Richard Wellings, Head of Transport, Institute for Economic Affairs.

HS2 was a flawed project from the start. The economic case for it never made much sense, which explains why the rationale for the rail project keeps changing.

The Government has launched a review into HS2.

We should welcome the Government’s plan to examine the costs and benefits of this pricey project, which should further highlight that the rail line is years behind schedule and will probably be tens of billions of pounds over-budget (The Yorkshire Post, August 22).

The review should also compare how the current HS2 budget could be spent in other ways. Lower taxes, less regulation, and investment in local transport would do far more to regenerate the North of England than a hugely expensive rail line.

From: Judith Harris, Sandringham Gardens, Leeds.

IT is claimed that the Northern budget to invest in transport improvements is not enough for the Northern commuters and passengers. One simple solution is to abandon plans for HS2.

If this was to happen, then there would be enough money to improve the transport infrastructure (services that we already have), save green belt land and spare people from being forced out of their homes.