HS2 gravy train for lawyers must be stopped – The Yorkshire Post says

NOBODY WOULD expect HS2 – the biggest and most technically advanced infrastructure project in Europe – not to incur significant legal costs.

By YP Comment
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 5:45 am
This is tunnel work taking place on the first phase of HS2 between London and Birmingham.

What will surprise taxpayers is that £700m has been paid out to lawyers since 2017 – a sum that equates to the entire budget of the Legal Aid Agency in the same period.

And, regrettably, Ministers will – in all probability – view these revelations as justification for scaling back high-speed rail’s eastern leg to Leeds rather than being more nuanced with their response.

Questions should be asked why the Department for Transport and HS2 Ltd are not making greater use of the Government’s own lawyers.

Yet it is little wonder that this is proving to be a gravy train – literally – for lawyers when HS2 and Ministers fail to communicate effectively with all those affected by the route.

Regrettably, it comes down to a recurring failure – namely the inability of Ministers to respect local government and engage with town halls like Doncaster Council in order to avoid the absurdities like the original decision to route HS2 through the Shimmer Estate at Mexborough while new houses were still under construction.

HS2 Minister Andrew Stephenson during a visit to Leeds earlier this year.

Last month HS2 Minister Andrew Stephenson slipped out a 3,200-word written statement to Parliament under the guise of his six monthly update. This is not good enough. If there were dedicated HS2 questions in the House of Commons each month, and a dedicated select committee established to provide further oversight, many problems could be resolved without recourse to the law.

