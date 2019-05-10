In the line of duty as PTSD takes its toll on police – The Yorkshire Post says

THANKS to the landmark Protect the Protectors legislation pioneered by Halifax MP Holly Lynch and others, public attitudes towards the police – and emergency services – are far more enlightened.

Yet, while this law is intended to protect officers, and others, from physical violence, more clearly needs to be done to assist such public servants with their mental health and wellbeing.

It follows disturbing research which revealed that nearly one in five police officers and staff suffer with a form of post-traumatic stress disorder – and that the lack of a unified approach by forces has created a ‘postcode lottery’.

Coming ahead of a series of national events to be held in conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Week which begins on Monday, it is a timely reminder about the horrors that police officers do, unfortunately, have to face in the line of duty and why the provision of appropriate support should not be dismissed as an after-thought.