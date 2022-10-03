India jobs deal should how metro mayors can deliver where Government fails: Tracy Brabin

Tracy Brabin is Mayor of West Yorkshire

Therefore, we need urgent action to help put more money in people’s pockets.

Public services won’t be immune from the impact of the Kami-Kwasi Budget. Resources will be stretched and strained. The Prime Minister and Chancellor should urgently reverse their disastrous decisions and restore confidence in the UK’s government.

I've been doing what I can to help, including by reducing bus fares to £2 for every journey made across the region. And our partners in local councils have been supporting the most vulnerable including through food banks and other enterprises, despite their cost pressures.

Another way we can help is by attracting more good quality, highly-paid jobs to West Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s why I led a recent trade mission to India – to forge links with investors and get them to back our brilliant region.

Trade with India is already worth a third of a billion pounds to West Yorkshire’s economy, and is the second largest source of foreign direct investment into the UK after the US. And we want a bigger slice of that cake.

I went there to promote our region’s amazing talent – its people and its businesses.

To champion our young, diverse workforce and highlight everything we can offer to businesses – as a location and as a partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m delighted to say that we returned with a multimillion-pound investment from a global tech firm called Mphasis. This will boost our economy and create 1,000 much needed well-paid jobs, boosting family budgets and giving more people a chance to get on.

This is growth, delivered on the ground benefiting all, not just the most wealthy.

This company was attracted to invest in West Yorkshire because of our clear vision for the region. The strength and innovation of our digital and technology sectors. By our plans to develop the right infrastructure, such as transport and broadband, and continue improving skills in our rapidly-developing workforce.

They were equally impressed by our vibrant culture, our creative sector and by the quality-of-life that West Yorkshire offers. That's how you attract good people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mphasis provide a range of services for businesses. The jobs they plan to bring to our region will be in exciting and growing high-tech areas, such as Artificial Intelligence and cloud computing. As well as in the development of apps, logistics and transportation.

This will all build on the company’s creation of a UK centre of excellence in Leeds for its insurance clients in 2021.

I was particularly impressed to see that they are fully committed to inclusivity and to recruiting a diverse workforce in our region. This is something I have been championing since I became Mayor – an inclusive economy where everyone can see more good jobs where they live and have more pride in their community.

Economic growth should not come at any cost and should benefit all, not just a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company is keen to strengthen links with West Yorkshire’s amazing universities to attract, develop, and retain staff, as well as explore opportunities for more innovation and entrepreneurship.

We have already developed a strong partnership between Mphasis and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’ business support team. And we plan to connect the company with more educators and the excellent tech firms across the region.

While in India, our delegation heard from several big investors who were leading figures in multibillion-pound companies. They told us repeatedly that they were wary, even unwilling to invest in relationships with partners like the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson or our current PM Liz Truss, when they are unsure of how long they will remain in power.

So it was crystal clear to me that regional leaders should step up and deliver that certainty instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strength of our metro mayor system provides stability and a clear pathway with four-year terms in office, and potentially longer if we do a good enough job to get re-elected. And that’s why we are best placed to build lasting relationships with inward investors.

But you don’t need me to tell you that our region is brilliant. That’s down to the people and their ingenuity, creativity, spirit, and attitude. Our Yorkshire grit, hard-working ethos and determination, combined with our compassion and big hearts makes a formidable combination.

Our schools, colleges and universities are some of the best in the country and they ensure we have a strong, highly skilled workforce.

And our businesses, which pivoted so well during the pandemic, are now innovating, and leading the way with new technologies and services for the modern world. These are the ingredients we need for a vibrant, inclusive, modern economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, despite the success of this recent trade mission, we are not resting on our laurels. We have a plan to build on what we can offer to investors. We want to create a workforce with even better skills where we share opportunities for all. We have ambitious plans to support business, deliver a fit-for-the future transport network, and continue to attract further vital investment.

This is what investors want to see. And this good news represents a strong vote of confidence in our plan.

There will be no let-up in my drive for growth to attract more investment and well-paid jobs in West Yorkshire. This is a top priority - alongside supporting families, especially the most vulnerable, with the cost-of-living crisis whilst making the region a safer, cleaner, fairer, and even better place to live, work or grow a business.

This is my mission, and I’m proud to say that we’re making it happen – one day at a time, and one new deal at a time.

Advertisement Hide Ad