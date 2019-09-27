Inspection report praises improvements at South Yorkshire Police but force still has work to do - The Yorkshire Post says

It would be disingenuous not to acknowledge the achievements of South Yorkshire Police which has made notable progress to transform its service since it was deemed to be requiring improvement back in 2016.

According to its latest inspection by the police watchdog, it has now become the most improved force in the country for three consecutive years and has been rated “good” in key areas such as reducing crime, keeping people safe and also in the way that it treats both the public and its workforce.

Community Support Officers patrol Sheffield city centre.

Acknowledging there has been “dark clouds” over the force, Chief Constable Stephen Watson said the result market an “impressive turnaround” from “a bad place” to “being in the very top tier in the most effective police forces in the country”.

It is certainly welcome to see that the force, which has been making national and international headlines for the wrong reasons for far too long, has a positive appraisal to report.

But while it has improved the way in which it protects vulnerable people, and overhauled some of its crime-recording processes, it still has a lot to do to when it comes to harnessing the confidence of the residents that it serves. Engagement with the local community, and the provision of prompt responses to the public, must remain at the heart of its agenda.

Indeed, South Yorkshire Police must not now get complacent. And nor should it see this result as the end of a process to “get the force out of a bad place in its history”. True, this report is a milestone for the organisation – but that progression must continue until the constabulary is setting benchmark for all 43 forces.