Jam tomorrow as Tory MPs criticise A64 upgrade delays between York and Scarborough – The Yorkshire Post says

THE link between transport, tourism and the economy is made clear by five Tory MPs who are challenging Highways England’s decision to downgrade the dualling of the main A64 east of York.

Farming Minister Robert Goodwill, plus Kevin Hollinrake, Julian Sturdy, Nigel Adams and Sir Greg Knight, are unlikely rebels – they normally refrain from saying, or doing, anything that might embarrass the Government.

Broken road promises in North Yorkshire vindicate Power Up The North – The Yorkshire Post says

Yet the fact that they’re running out of patience, more than six years after David Cameron, the then Prime Minister, backed calls for action, speaks volumes about their frustrations. It is estimated that traffic on this route will grow by 28 per cent by 2035, not least because of the thousands of new jobs being created by both GCHQ and Sirius Minerals. Motorists are used to ‘jam tomorrow’ – promises that don’t materialise. They didn’t realise that its figurative meaning, in this instance, is even longer traffic jams unless there is an U-turn.