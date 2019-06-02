James Milner and Alistair Brownlee triumph on day to remember for Leeds suburb of Horsforth – The Yorkshire Post says

THE TOWN of Horsforth had more reason than most to celebrate Britain’s latest sporting successes on the European stage – both James Milner and Alistair Brownlee grew up on nearby streets in the Leeds suburb where they began the tentative first steps that would lead to international glory.

The ever modest Milner is a mainstay of the Liverpool side which won the Champions League – club football’s greatest prize – just hours after the brilliant Brownlee continued his remarkable comeback from injury to win winning triathlon’s European Championships. He and his younger brother Jonny line up in a world series race in Leeds next weekend.

Triathlete Alistair Brownlee won the European Championships for a fourth time on Saturday.

It is even more reason to cherish parks, like Horsforth’s Hall Park, where youngsters can pursue their sporting dreams. And even though football and triathlon are totally different disciplines, Milner and Brownlee share one other trait – they continue to be supreme athletes and even greater role models.