Jane Tomlinson’s inspiring legacy continues with Yorkshire Dales walking festival - The Yorkshire Post says

The beauty of the Yorkshire Dales makes it an ideal location for ramblers and runners – now the creation of a new festival means they will be more able to raise money from worthy charitable causes while taking in the splendour of the National Park.

The Yorkshire Dales Festival in May, featuring a variety of walking and trail routes past places such as Ribblehead Viaduct, Malham Cove and Malham Tarn, has been organised by Run for All, the organisation set up in the name of the late Jane Tomlinson, the Wakefield-born amateur athlete who raised almost £2m for charity through different athletic challenges despite suffering with terminal cancer.

‘Jane has given us a stunning legacy’

Her husband Mike, who is from Settle, has said the Dales was a special place for Jane and himself and he hopes the festival will be something that encourages other families to explore the beauty of the Dales together. Making the event a success would be a fitting testament to what Jane stood for.