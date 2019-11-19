Jeremy Corbyn is the leader to tackle destructive capitalism in this election – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Peter Asquith-Cowen, First Lane, Anlaby, Near Beverley.

I AGREE totally with JC Penn (The Yorkshire Post, November 11) – capitalism is a wasteful system that is, by its very nature, destructive to the environment, and balanced in favour of delivering huge profits for the wealthy few, whilst at the same time manipulating the many.

The ultra-right wing press have a remit to demonise and castigate Jeremy Corbyn because they live in mortal fear that a Labour government will reverse all the destructive policies the Tories have created since Margaret Thatcher’s time – and let’s hope they do if they get into power. Policies such as ‘austerity’ which was never required. We are not in a war.

If the super-rich are made to pay their taxes pro rata and Jeremy Corbyn can, at a blow, switch off all electric means of transferring wealth to offshore tax-havens and penalise all tax dodgers, then he will be able to fund the public sector services.

Grassroots campaigning has been a feature of Jeremy Corbyn's leadership in the 2017 and 2019 elections.

First of all re-nationalise the public services –including the rail-network and the Royal Mail. Give them back to the people, from whom Thatcher stole them, and sod the shareholders.

Britain is a greedy, small-minded, little island which needs to wake up and change. Let’s remain in the EU and learn from their examples, and become a more efficient economy, instead of looking back to the past.

From: Keith Punshon, Willow Bridge Lane, Dalton, Thirsk.

IN January 2014 Seamus Milne, Jeremy Corbyn’s principal adviser, said that we should close down all United States air bases here. Labour shadow ministers naming their enemies in the election campaign usually put president Trump along with Boris Johnson.

They do not condemn Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin who, let it be remembered, deployed military grade nerve agents on our streets. Labour policy officially supports Nato, which Jeremy Corbyn has attacked in the past.

What is the reality of Labour’s defence and security policy? And, whatever is stated in their manifesto, what would Prime Minister Corbyn actually do?

From: James Robson, Kirbymoorside, York.

LISTENING to Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, I can only assume Labour has some branch of Momentum at work in newly-acquired diamond mines in Africa.

I’m glad to know that he’s found some work for all those young Corbynistas.