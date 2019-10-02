Jeremy Corbyn’s voting record brings into question his trustworthiness - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Mike Lacey, Elloughton.

SO the SNP, and no doubt some other minority parties, are willing to consider supporting Labour if the Government was to lose a vote of confidence so that Jeremy Corbyn can become a stand-in Prime Minister.

Would Jeremy Corbyn be a better prime minister than Boris Johnson?

Jeremy Corbyn is a politician who voted against his own party on 421 occasions when the Labour Party was in power. I don’t think any other politician has such a record.

How Labour is harming itself with dismaying conference infighting - The Yorkshire Post says

These opposition politicians say that Boris Johnson cannot be trusted, yet they are willing to put their faith in Jeremy Corbyn. What is there to suggest that he is trustworthy? Clearly his own party, when in power, would not have trusted him further than they could throw him.

From: Roger P Brown, Sandal, Wakefield.

Boris Johnson during a hospital visit at the start of the Tory conference.

LIKE many people, I am frustrated by the antics of our MPs; in particular those, who for ‘reasons of conscience’, change parties and ‘cross the floor’. I wonder what their constituents think of this; most of us vote for a political party, rather than an individual.

Jeremy Corbyn must accept that his leadership of Labour is letting down politics – Tom Richmond

If an MP changes parties, then there should be an automatic by-election; no ifs or buts! Secondly, until they are re-elected to represent their constituents under a new political banner, they should not be allowed to take any part in Parliamentary activities. Such controls might make MPs think twice before ‘crossing the floor’.

From: Cecil Crinnion, Slingsby, York.

THE Labour Party has not proposed anything new at their party conference.

These left-wing policies have already been tried in Greece and Venezuela.

Reduced working hours, free care for the elderly, free nursery places for toddlers, free prescriptions, nationalise all transport and utility companies, get rid of excellent private schools, free university places, etc.

It will only be a matter of time until £100 worth of Marks & Spencer vouchers are offered to each Labour Party voter.

Ex-Yorkshire Tory association chairman says he is “politically homeless” as he quits party after 24 years

From: Phyllis Capstick, Hellifield.

THE good honest hard-working taxpayers deserve much better than the lying, cheating, self-serving hierarchy who rely on the “ordinary” workforce to pay their salaries and expenses.

Yet they are treating these people with absolute and utter contempt. We are not stupid as they would like to make us out to be. We are fighting for the good of our country, just as the good people fought in the last two wars.