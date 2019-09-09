John Lewis and wake-up call over night-time onlnie shopping – The Yorkshire Post says

THE HIGH Street has enough challenges without the problem, as autumn and colder nights dawn, of having to tempt the growing number of insomniacs shopping online while snuggled up under their duvet.

A trend which has increased by a quarter in the past year according to research by department store John Lewis, it is another wake-up call to town centres – and the retail industry – as shopping habits change.

John Lewis has reported an increase in night-time online orders despite the presence of flagsip stores in Leeds, Sheffield and York.

Quite why so many people think the period of darkness from midnight to 6am is the best time to decide expensive purchases, never mind place online orders, will be beyond the comprehension of all those who still remember the pre-internet era when John Lewis, for example, never opened on a Monday.

Yet, with many of the best bargains being reserved for internet customers, how about major retailers reversing this trend and enticing shoppers with unbeatable in-store offers? After all, increased footfall is in the interests of all.