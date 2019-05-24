Judith Kerr is leaving a literary legacy - The Yorkshire Post says

One of the greatest tributes that can be paid to children’s book author and illustrator Judith Kerr, who has died at the age of 95, is the way her work was enjoyed down the generations.

There are countless parents across the country and indeed the world who will have had her classics such as The Tiger Who Came to Tea and When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit read to them as children and then seen their own offspring develop their own love for the stories she created which contain important lessons in love, humour and humanity.

Her ongoing influence saw her named Illustrator of the Year earlier this month, an accolade she was thrilled with.

Kerr’s work gave pleasure for millions around the world for decades and its timeless nature means that it will continue to do so for future generations, a truly great legacy.

As David Walliams, a fellow children’s author, aptly put it: “Judith is gone but her books will live on forever.”