Keir Starmer must follow Tony Blair’s example on Labour’s path back to power as tide turns – The Yorkshire Post says

Even though it will view the result as vindication of its decision to focus relentlessly on Tory hypocrisy, it’s only months since Sir Keir Starmer was fighting for his political life.

The consensus is that he would have faced a leadership challenge if Labour had lost the Batley and Spen seat in a tempestuous by-election that saw Kim Leadbeater prevail by just 300 votes.

What does the North Shropshire by-election result mean for Sir Keir Starmer and Labour?

Proof that a handful of votes can change the course of politics, the victory gave Sir Keir a chance to refresh his front bench and turn into an effective opposition confident in its ability to hold wayward ministers to account. Yet, while tactical voting has been a feature in countless by-elections, it has been less influential at past general elections where voters effectively choose a prime minister. It is a caveat that should be added to the analysis of the North Shropshire result.

And while the erosion of trust in Boris Johnson has the potential to be an electoral opportunity for Sir Keir, it is, paradoxically, his biggest obstacle because of the public’s deep-rooted scepticism about the motives and priorities of politicians from all parties.

As such, his challenge to demonstrate why he, and his team, deserve the public’s trust so soon after attempting to defy the will of the people over Brexit. Sir Keir should begin by providing the type of proactive and progressive policy prospectus that swept Tony Blair to power in 1997 when voters last became weary of a sleaze-infected Tory government.

