Lady Halifax’s Macmillan race is a fitting debut - The Yorkshire Post says

The enduring relationship between Macmillan Cancer Support and York Racecourse has already seen more than £8m raised since the launch of this raceday in 1971.

With one in two people now developing cancer at some stage in their life, this partnership is a priceless one which can change lives.

It is why Camilla, Countess of Halifax, whose husband is the racecourse’s life president, will be making an unlikely racing debut at today’s event in the Ernest Cooper Macmillan Ride of their Lives. Speaking about what the daunting race means to her, she said she is inspired by the “enormous difference” that Macmillan nurses make to the lives of cancer sufferers.

Not only is the challenge at Knavesmire a fitting move given she has been involved with the charity since the late 1970s, serving as its president since 2002, but Lady Halifax’s participation is the prelude to her 70th birthday celebrations and the whole of Yorkshire will be wishing her, and her rivals, well.