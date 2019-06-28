Law and disorder as police fail to prevent serious crime – The Yorkshire Post says

THERESA May hinted at unfinished business earlier this month when she said that she still intended to contribute to the passage of domestic violence legislation after she has left office. Unlike Tony Blair and David Cameron, the outgoing Prime Minister intends to continue as an MP – for now.

This is just one of the many burning issues where Mrs May’s good intentions three years ago became overwhelmed by Brexit. The same is equally applicable to Mrs May’s longstanding, and sincere, commitments, to take affirmative action against modern slavery, human trafficking and sexual crimes against children.

Despite this, a new National Audit Office report reveals that the Government’s quest to tackle serious and organised crime faces “significant shortcomings” – including a shortage of resources, a legacy of Mrs May’s six-year tenureship of the Home Office, and not enough focus on prevention because the police are having to react to say, the emergency of ‘county line’ drug gangs.

The fact the law enforcement embodies are duplicating work is further reason why the Government needs to sharpen up its act. Like so many public policy initiatives, the focus appears to be on process rather than results – and to the detriment of the public interest as the Tory party finally begin to realise that cuts to police officer numbers did go far and need to be reversed.

And while the recruitment of 92 specialist officers to South Yorkshire Police’s ranks is a welcome step in the right direction, the Tories have a long way to go before they can claim, once again, to be the party of law and order.