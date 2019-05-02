Learn from how Leeds is cutting childhood obesity to aid NHS – The Yorkshire Post says

IT is little wonder that the National Health Service is creaking when there is so much political and public indifference to issues like obesity, and adult social care, which are fundamental to the workloads of doctors and nurses.

However news that Leeds has become the first city in the country to reduce childhood obesity is particularly noteworthy.

Unlike so many nanny state initiatives from Whitehall that are intended to justify the existence of Ministers, and little else, Leeds has undertaken constructive dialogue with the parents of obese children. Not only has the manner of this engagement helped to persuade parents to make the necessary changes to their lifestyle, but others are now looking to follow their example.

However the irony is that much of this good work is being undertaken in children’s centres in local communities – the very facilities that face such an uncertain future because of Government funding constraints.

Yet, instead of their cost being used to determine the future of such centres, it is further reason that Ministers and councillors take account of their wider benefits to society. After all, the benefits accrued from short-term savings could, in all likelihood, lead to long-term financial pain for the NHS – the very opposite of the original objective.