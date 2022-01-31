Leeds rider Tom Pidcock is cycling’s Superman but why did BBC not show UCI cyclo-cross world title win on main channel? – The Yorkshire Post says

This was Yorkshire cyclist Tom Pidcock becoming the first ever British winner of the men’s elite UCI cyclo-cross world championship race in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

However Tom Pidcock is no ordinary cyclist following the Yorkshireman’s breakaway victory in the men’s elite UCI cyclo-cross world championship race.

The first British rider to win this ‘rainbow jersey’, it reaffirmed the Olympic mountain bike champion’s status as one of the world’s best all-round cyclists.

And while the 22-year-old’s career has been inspired by British cycling’s dominance since the turn of the century – Pidcock was born in 1999 – he is on course to become one of the sport’s greats.

What a shame, therefore, that the BBC, having secured broadcast rights, and with its funding under such scrutiny after the licence fee ‘freeze’, chose to relegate live coverage of Pidcock’s latest race in the USA to the ubiquitous ‘red button’ when it could have helped to inspire the next generation if shown on one of its two main channels.

