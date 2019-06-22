Let Sir William Worsley’s tree plans take root – The Yorkshire Post says

UNLIKE Sheffield City Council, whose approach to tree-felling has attracted national ignominy, North Yorkshire landowner Sir William Worsley understands the value of trees to the natural environment.

The Government’s Tree Champion, he has some interesting ideas – including an innovative proposal, as part of the nation’s future roots, to turn poorly performing farmland into woods so more effective use can be made of such land.

Like the Northern Forest which is beginning to be developed, Sir William’s policies now need to be given time to blossom so that there is, never again, a repeat of the council-endorsed environmental vandalism which has caused so much distress, anxiety and embarrassment in Sheffield.