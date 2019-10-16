Luftwaffe’s legacy: Remembering our darkest hour – The Yorkshire Post says

We can never be reminded often enough about the sacrifices of the men and women who stood firm during this country’s darkest days.

As the Second World War fades from the memory of even the eldest among us, it is more important than ever to ensure that their collective experience remains part of our national consciousness. The work that has been done in York to document the day-to-day reality of the air assault on Britain is an important step towards that end.

The Blitz on Sheffield's Angel Street

More than 30,000 locations were bombed over the course of the conflict, the first just a few weeks after the hostilities had begun. But it is only when viewed at street level, as is now possible, that the enormity of the onslaught becomes clear. The effect on lives and property is hard for successive generations to comprehend, yet it was taken in the stride of those who were there.

History now considers them to be our greatest generation, and their finest hour is also ours.