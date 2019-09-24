Macmillan Cancer Support and backing the most important coffee morning in the world – The Yorkshire Post says

IT is only when the dying, and their families, come into contact with Macmillan nurses that they can begin to truly appreciate – and comprehend – the wonderful work undertaken by this charity.

This is exemplified by Sheffield music teacher Anne Sheehan who lost both parents to cancer within a matter of weeks. Without the Macmillan Cancer Support team, she says that she would have struggled to cope.

Anne Sheehan has highlighted the work of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Thousands across Yorkshire to host events for Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Greatest Coffee Morning

And it is even more reason, she says, for communities to get behind fundraising events that will be taking place this Friday as part of the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

First held in 1990, this annual event has now raised more than £200m – testament to the esteem in which Macmillan’s nurses are held for their practical support, and also their empathy, at the most emotional of times. As the charity looks to surpass the record £27m which it raised year, just think how much difference a cup of coffee, and slice of cake, can make.