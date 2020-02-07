Make Delay Pay campaign must become history in Northern rail revolution – The Yorkshire Post says

BY now, compensation to passengers when train services are delayed or cancelled should be automatic – rail companies have had enough practice in the North in recent years to address this issue.

Rail firms ‘stay silent on payouts for journey hold-ups’

There are calls for simpler compensation when trains are late.

Yet the fact that the process, first highlighted by the award-winning One North campaign in 2018, is so haphazard speaks volumes about the slow pace of change on the region’s railways as Transport Focus now demands further action.

Don’t blame Northern rail staff for delays and cancellations – Yorkshire Post Letters

And while Chris Heaton-Harris, the Rail Minister, did criticise TransPennine Express in the House of Commons this week – he said that passengers are entitled to “honest information” as the operator’s compensation policies came under fire from MPs – more clearly needs to be done in spite of TPE being shamed into announcing some one-off arrangements following the December timetable fiasco.

Our problem as Northern rail passengers is that we don’t get angry – Yorkshire Post Letters

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps during a visit to Leeds last month when he visited the offices of The Yorkshire Post.

The fact that less than one third of passengers, according to Transport Focus, were made aware of their entitlement to recompense points to a wider malaise that Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and his team is beginning to tackle as operators, like Northern, are returned to public control.

Irrespective of how the railways are run in the future, customer service needs to be the top priority, rather than an after-thought, and the Minister’s high expectations – a refreshing change to the low standards that were deemed acceptable by his predecessor Chris Grayling – now need to be honoured so that awareness campaigns, like Make Delay Pay, become redundant. That should be the ultimate objective for Mr Shapps.