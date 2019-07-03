Make the North the place for young people to live and work – The Yorkshire Post says

THE POLITICAL, economic and social case for investing in the Northern Powerhouse was made very convincingly by the triumvirate of leaders who spoke up for this region at Parliament.

James Farrar and Jo Lappin, who head LEPs in Yorkshire and Cumbria respectively, were joined by Northern Powerhouse Partnership director Henri Murison, as the Business Committee – headed by Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves – began an inquiry into regional inequality.

The Angel of the North symbolises this newspaper's Power Up The North campaign which is being run in conjunction with 33 publications.

Now Michael Gove backs Power Up The North and calls for rural action – The Yorkshire Post says

One of their most telling points was when they told the committee about their desire to convince young people that they should be building their careers here – the Power Up The North campaign being led by the 33 newspapers is about giving the next generation the opportunity to succeed.

Why Boris Johnson must follow Jeremy Hunt’s lead on Power Up The North – The Yorkshire Post says

They also pointed out the importance of long-term planning – businesses, they said, prefer certainty when making investment decisions – and how a more prosperous North is in the national interest if wealth is spread more evenly across the country.

Northern Powerhouse Partnership director Henri Mursion was among regional leaders to give evidence to Parliament.

15m reasons for the public to help Power Up The North – The Yorkshire Post says

The regret, however, is that it has taken so long for Parliament to hold such an inquiry – it is, after all, five years since George Osborne, the then Chancellor, launched the Northern Powerhouse and only now is there recognition that Government decision-making has a much clearer focus in the region.

That means the role of Northern Powerhouse Minister being elevated to the Cabinet when the next PM takes office so that a political big-hitter can have specific responsibility for co-ordinating policy and ensuring that this region is not the poor relation when it comes to the allocation of resources.